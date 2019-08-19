Donald Rohrer

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. -- Donald Rohrer, 85, of Brownsville passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Woodlands Memory Care Unit of Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn.

He was born Nov. 9, 1933, in Brownsville, to John and Dorothy (Witt) Rohrer. On April 12, 1951, he married Virginia Weidman and together they had nine children. He worked for many years in the tool and dye trade, along with various other jobs. He was a hardworking man in providing for his family.

Don enjoyed the outdoors and he especially loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed tending to the family garden, always sharing his extra produce with friends and neighbors. In his younger years, Don enjoyed playing softball, camping and spending time at the boathouse. He was always up for a card game and enjoyed teaching his kids and grandkids. The joy of his life was his grandkids. He could always be counted upon to provide them with an ice cream treat and M&Ms when they stopped by for a visit. He was the Brownsville City Treasurer for many years and he was a member of St. Patrick's Parish in Brownsville, where he was very involved with the church bookkeeping.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia; and eight children, Lynn (Cary) Wohlers of Fulton, Mo., Connie (John) Dahlberg of Caledonia, Minn., Tom (Becky Overby) Rohrer of Brownsville, Tim (Janelle) Rohrer of Brownsville, Dona (Mike) Lampert of Freeburg, Minn., Julie (Jason) Mucha of Brownsville, Patti (Mike) Lange of Houston, Minn., Mary (Chris) Dvorak of Brownsville; 31 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eillen Holzwarth.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marcelin Corcoran; a brother, Ron Rohrer; son, Jim Rohrer; and grandson, Jordan Wohlers.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Patrick's Parish in Brownsville. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 and also one hour prior to the service Friday at the Church Hall.

Don's family would like to thank Woodlands Memory Care Unit for the wonderful care they provided for him for the past two years.

