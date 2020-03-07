Follow story
Donald R. Myhre
March 07, 2020
Donald R. Myhre
CHASEBURG -- Donald R. Myhre, 80, of Chaseburg died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg, with the Rev. Steven Oldre officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service Thursday time at the church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 9, 2020
Events
Visitation
Wednesday March 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave, Coon Valley, WI
Funeral Service
Thursday March 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
131 South Main Street, Chaseburg, WI
