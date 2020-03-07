Donald R. Myhre
Donald R. Myhre

March 07, 2020

CHASEBURG -- Donald R. Myhre, 80, of Chaseburg died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg, with the Rev. Steven Oldre officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service Thursday time at the church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
March 9, 2020
Events

Visitation

Wednesday March 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave, Coon Valley, WI

Funeral Service

Thursday March 12, 2020
11:00 AM

St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
131 South Main Street, Chaseburg, WI

