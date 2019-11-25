Donald G. Miller

BARRE MILLS -- Donald G. Miller, 84, of Barre Mills passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 26, 1934, in La Crosse, to Marvin and Helen (Miller) Miller. Donald attended Smith Valley Grade School and graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse, in 1953.

On May 14, 1957, he married Elinore Thiele at St. John's Reformed Church in La Crosse. After graduating from high school, Donald took interest in cabinet making and home building. He became owner/operator of Miller - Johnson Construction, later Miller Custom Homes. In later years, he owned and operated Donald Miller Trucking, which included excavating and septic systems. In the last 10 years, Don's hobby was spending time in his wood shop, building toy farm buildings and doll houses among other things. This gave him much joy and he often referred to his wood shop as his "happy place." Donald and Elinore enjoyed dancing and playing cards. Don also enjoyed attending auctions and rummage sales. Don was a longtime member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills, where he served on church council, school board and the cemetery board.

Survivors include his wife, Elinore; three daughters, Linda (Ted) Hoth of Bangor, Diane (Tony) Nickelatti of La Crosse and Lois (Greg) Scriver of Bangor; 10 grandchildren, Ben (Pam) Hoth of Bangor, Chris (Kelly) Hoth of Buckeye, Ariz., and Tiffany (Alfredo) Soto of Phoenix, Ariz., Kim (Travis) Fischer of Stoddard, Andrew (Kristen) Nickelatti of Omro, Wis., and Sarah Nickelatti of La Crosse, and Daniel (Katie) Scriver of Bangor, Joshua (Melissa) Scriver of Bangor, Jacob (Carlie) Scriver of Barre Mills and Rachel (Brad) Wilczynski of Hanover, Minn.; 17 great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Jeff Mellem and Rick (Pam) Mellem. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Helen Miller; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lester and Florence Thiele; and sister, Darlene Mellem and brother-in-law, Bill Mellem.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at .