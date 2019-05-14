Donald Mattie
Donald Mattie

May 14, 2019

Donald Mattie Donald "Don" Mattie
WEST SALEM -- Donald "Don" Mattie, 67, of West Salem passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on May 19, 2019
