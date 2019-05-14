Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Donald Mattie
May 14, 2019
Donald "Don" Mattie
WEST SALEM -- Donald "Don" Mattie, 67, of West Salem passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
WEST SALEM -- Donald "Don" Mattie, 67, of West Salem passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on May 16, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Donald
in memory of Donald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 16, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.