Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Donald Mattie
December 17, 1951 - May 14, 2019
Donald "Don" Mattie
WEST SALEM -- Donald "Don" Mattie, 67, of West Salem passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born Dec. 17, 1951, to Donald and Violet Mattie. He married Sandy Hougen on Valentine's day. Don worked for his father at Huffman Trucking, spent a few years at Midwest gas and then worked many, many years for the West Salem School District, as a custodian. He was a woodworker and a "jack of all trades." There wasn't anything that he couldn't fix. He was a huge fan of Star Trek and was a self-proclaimed "Trekkie." Don loved animals, sometimes more than people, and to go for rides on his motorcycle.
Don is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, Barry Stetter; granddaughters, Brianna Stetter and Bronwyn Stetter; three great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Violet Mattie.
The family would like to extend a thank you for the wonderful care the Gundersen Hospice provided. A celebration of his life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.
WEST SALEM -- Donald "Don" Mattie, 67, of West Salem passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born Dec. 17, 1951, to Donald and Violet Mattie. He married Sandy Hougen on Valentine's day. Don worked for his father at Huffman Trucking, spent a few years at Midwest gas and then worked many, many years for the West Salem School District, as a custodian. He was a woodworker and a "jack of all trades." There wasn't anything that he couldn't fix. He was a huge fan of Star Trek and was a self-proclaimed "Trekkie." Don loved animals, sometimes more than people, and to go for rides on his motorcycle.
Don is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, Barry Stetter; granddaughters, Brianna Stetter and Bronwyn Stetter; three great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Violet Mattie.
The family would like to extend a thank you for the wonderful care the Gundersen Hospice provided. A celebration of his life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.
Published on May 18, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Donald
in memory of Donald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 18, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.