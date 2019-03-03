Follow story
Donald L. Lycke
March 03, 2019
Donald L. Lycke Sr.
MELROSE -- Donald L. Lycke Sr., of Melrose died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Atrium Post-Acute Care in Black River Falls.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Kevin's Catholic Church, 813 N. Washington St., Melrose, with Fr. Emmanuel Famiyeh officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church. Full military honors will performed at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the Melrose Cemetery.
Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 9, 2019
