Donald L. Loken
Donald L. Loken

July 02, 2019

BLAIR -- Donald L. Loken, 86, of Blair died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, in Blair Lutheran Church East in Blair. Burial will be in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Blair, at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair and also one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on July 6, 2019
