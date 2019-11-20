Donald Loechler

REEDSBURG, Wis. -- Donald Loechler, 92, of Reedsburg passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church. Donald was born March 1, 1927, in La Crosse, the son of Leo and Minnie (Balk) Loechler. Donald enlisted into the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 during World War II becoming a SeaBee, at the end of the war he returned home and became a Chevrolet dealer in La Crescent, Minn. and was the fire chief in La Crescent from 1957-1966, in 1967 he moved to Madison, Wis., and worked for Premier Industrials Auto & Racing Vehicle Parts and in 1969 he worked at the General Hospital in Madison. In 1970 he operated Norms Mobile Homes in Verona, and in 1979, moved to Baraboo and managed both Norm's mobile homes and Blackhawk Manor. He was co-owner of Blackhawk Home Sales and managed Blackhawk Manor in Baraboo before retiring in 2009. Donald is survived by his special friend, Marie Peterson; son, James (Sue Funk) of Baraboo; daughter, Elizabeth Patterson of Edgerton, Wis.; sister, Rosemary Morris of Honolulu, Hawaii; niece, Liana Dietz; and grandsons, Shannon and Daniel Patterson. He was preceded in death by his parents. The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to . 608-253-7884