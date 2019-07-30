Don Lawson

Don Lawson, 90, died peacefully at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

He was born in De Soto, to Elva and Jake Lawson. He graduated from Cashton High School. Don married Shirley Peshak Sept. 1, 1950, in La Crosse. He lived in many places, but Cedar Falls, Iowa, was considered home for most of his life. Don proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a butcher, electrician and a salesman. In 1970, Don became one of the founders of Professional Office Services. He retired in 1988, very proud of the company he co-founded.

Don is survived by his loving children, James (Janie) Lawson of Clive, Iowa, and Donna (Robert) Siolka of Holmen; grandchildren, Taylor (Emma) Siolka of Portland, Ore., Trent (Carrie) Lawson of Coralville, Iowa, and Kylee (Travis) Kowalski of Holmen; great-grandchildren, Harper, Sunday, Otto and Hudson. Don is preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley, who passed in 2005; parents, Elva and Jake; stepfather, Fred Petrie; brother, Keith; stepsister, Hazel; and stepbrother, Floyd.

Don enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a lifelong Packers fan and devoted Hawkeyes fan until he moved to Wisconsin in 2014, when he converted back to a Badgers fan!

The family would like to thank all the staff at Mayo-Rochester, Mayo Hospice, Eagle Crest North and South and Marinuka Manor, for their care, help, love and attention.

Don will be missed greatly by his family. His smile was contagious. We all have great memories of our time with him. Here's to you, Dad!

A private family burial at Oak Grove Cemetery and celebration of life will be held Aug 17.

The Coulee Region Cremation group is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Donald Lawson to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, Pa., 18901; or online .