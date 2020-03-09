Donald D. Knutson
Donald D. Knutson

March 09, 2020

ONALASKA -- Donald D. Knutson, 81, of Onalaska passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center in Tomah. In accordance with Don's wishes, there will be no services held. For more information and a complete obituary, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com. Dickinson Funeral Home and Crematory of Onalaska is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 14, 2020
