Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Donald R. Kammel
Donald R. Kammel
COON VALLEY -- Donald R. Kammel, 87, of rural Coon Valley was called to his heavenly home Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, with his loving wife at his side.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Joseph's Ridge Catholic Church on St. Joseph's Ridge. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with military honors, by the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Ridge Church, and from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.Donald R. Kammel
COON VALLEY -- Donald R. Kammel, 87, of rural Coon Valley was called to his heavenly home Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, with his loving wife at his side.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Joseph's Ridge Catholic Church on St. Joseph's Ridge. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with military honors, by the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Ridge Church, and from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.Donald R. Kammel
Published on February 17, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Donald
in memory of Donald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 17, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.