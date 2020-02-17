Donald R. Kammel
COON VALLEY -- Donald R. Kammel, 87, of rural Coon Valley was called to his heavenly home Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, with his loving wife at his side.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Joseph's Ridge Catholic Church on St. Joseph's Ridge. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with military honors, by the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Ridge Church, and from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.Donald R. Kammel
Published on February 17, 2020
