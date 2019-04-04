Donald J. Johnson
Donald J. Johnson

April 04, 2019

Donald J. Johnson Donald J. Johnson
BANGOR -- Donald J Johnson, 75, of Bangor passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse, where he had been the last five months. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 303 16th Ave. S., Bangor. Father Kennedy will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 8, 2019
