Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Donald J. Johnson
April 04, 2019
Donald J. Johnson
BANGOR -- Donald J Johnson, 75, of Bangor passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse, where he had been the last five months. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 303 16th Ave. S., Bangor. Father Kennedy will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
BANGOR -- Donald J Johnson, 75, of Bangor passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse, where he had been the last five months. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 303 16th Ave. S., Bangor. Father Kennedy will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 8, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Donald
in memory of Donald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 08, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.