Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Donald Henry Janzen
May 19, 2019
Donald Henry Janzen
CASHTON -- Donald Henry Janzen, 88, of Cashton passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in Pine Hollow Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the church. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
CASHTON -- Donald Henry Janzen, 88, of Cashton passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in Pine Hollow Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the church. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on May 20, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Donald
in memory of Donald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 20, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.