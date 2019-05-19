Donald Henry Janzen
Donald Henry Janzen

May 19, 2019

CASHTON -- Donald Henry Janzen, 88, of Cashton passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in Pine Hollow Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the church. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on May 20, 2019
