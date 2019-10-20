Follow story
Donald G. Ingalls
February 09, 1951 - October 20, 2019
Donald G. Ingalls
NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Donald G. Ingalls, 68, of New Albin passed away from a broken heart Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home, one year after losing his wife to cancer. He's now happy and the grief is gone because he's in Heaven with his wife, Sharon, who died Oct. 22, 2018.
Memorial services for both Don and Sharon will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. John's Wheatland United Church of Christ in rural New Albin, with Pastor Paul Burgess officiating. Inurnment will be at Wheatland Cemetery. Friends may greet the family one hour before services Friday at the church. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements.
Donald George Ingalls was born Feb. 9, 1951, in Jackson, Ohio, the son of George and Helen Rita (Timmons) Ingalls. He was baptized April 8, 1951, at Holy Trinity Church in Jackson. His father died when Don was a young child and his family then moved to Northeast Iowa. Don worked for a while for John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa, before graduating with an associate's degree in police science from Hawkeye Community College in May 1986. For 22 years, he worked in law enforcement, including as the police chief in New Albin. He also worked security at the Genoa nuclear power plant.
On April 8, 1988, Don married the love of his life, Sharon Kay Smith Block, in Sumner, Iowa. The couple loved to go camping, boating and fishing with their beloved dogs, Bailey and Harper. He also liked hunting, woodworking and working in the yard.
Don is survived by his four children, Angie Fernau of Lisbon, Iowa, Brenda Ingalls of Charles City, Iowa, Cindy (Dan) Reinke of New Albin and Josh (Brianna) Ingalls of Seattle, Wash.; his stepchildren, Randy (Linda) Block of Fredericka, Iowa, Dan (Vicky) Block of Sumner and Tina (Mark) Hageman of Fort Atkinson, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob (Margaret) Ingalls of Ohio, Linda (Jim) Martindale of Charles City, Rita (Rick) Bond of Nashua, Iowa, John Fitzpatrick of Colorado and Tami Fitzpatrick of Florida; and a stepbrother, Terence Fitzpatrick of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon; granddaughter, Kristie Usher; and stepfather, John Fitzpatrick.
Honorary casket-bearers are Don and Sharon's grandchildren.
Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published on October 22, 2019
Events
Visitation
Friday October 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. John's Wheatland United Church of Christ
2952 Wheatland Road, New Albin, IA
Memorial Service
Friday October 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Wheatland Cemetery
2952 Wheatland Road, New Albin, IA
