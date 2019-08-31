Donald 'Don' J. Houlihan

Donald "Don" J. Houlihan, 89, peacefully took the hand of Christ Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen.

Don was born in La Crosse, Aug. 23, 1930, to Edward and Rose Houlihan. After graduating from Aquinas in 1948, he immediately joined the U.S. Navy. He served two tours of duty, the second during the Korean Conflict. He served aboard the USS Point Cruz and the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt.

After 43 years of work, Don retired from G. Heileman Brewing Company. He was known to say, "I brewed beer for 43 years and now I am going to drink beer for 43 years." After retirement, Don and his wife, Geri "wintered" in Englewood, Fla., for 10 years, where he enjoyed a variety of activities, especially golf. Although Don was quiet by nature, he cherished his involvement with the Oktoberfest family when Geri was selected as Mrs. Oktoberfest in 1987.

Don is survived by daughters, Tami (David) Ebner of Onalaska and Teresa "Sis" (Rob) Hollnagel of La Crosse; grandchildren, Jenn (Mark) Josephsen of Rosemont, Minn., Rob Jr. (Megan) Hollnagel of Onalaska, Aubrey Hollnagel (Christopher Henry) of Stillwater, Minn., Alexa (Keith) Selner of Grayslake, Ill.; and great-grandchildren, Payton, Ella, Caden and Sofie Josephsen, Casen and Grady Hollnagel. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Houlihan of Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Suzanne (Bill) Schulz of Onalaska; and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geri in 2003; brother, Bob; sisters, Rita Lee and Lois Scanlon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen. The Rev. John Parr will officiate and burial with military rites will be in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road in Holmen. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the service Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Don and Geri Houlihan Memorial Scholarship fund at Aquinas Catholic Schools, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, or Freedom Honor Flight, PO Box 505, La Crosse.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the entire Bluffview and Gundersen hospice staff for their compassionate care. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at .