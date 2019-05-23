Follow story
Donald Holliday
December 18, 1929 - May 23, 2019
Donald B. Holliday
HOKAH, Minn -- Donald B. Holliday, 89, of Hokah passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Springbrook Village in La Crescent. He was born in La Crosse Dec. 18, 1929, to Seward and Lois Holliday. On Oct. 5, 1957, he married Rita J. Hostrawser in the Hokah United Methodist Church.
A celebration of Don's life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel; 111 South Oak St. Private burial will take place at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery, Hokah. To read the complete obituary and sign the online guest book please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on May 23, 2019
