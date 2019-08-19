Donald William Herr, I

CATARACT -- Donald William Herr, I, 77, of Cataract died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center in Sparta.

He was born Dec. 27, 1941, in Sparta, to David and Ethel (Greeno) Herr. Donald attended Daneville Elementary School and Sparta High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1958, at only 17 years old. Donald attended University of Wisconsin-La Crosse; but shortly after had to withdraw, as he was called to the Berlin Crisis and Desert Storm in 1990. He retired from military service as Captain in 2001.

Donald met the love of his life, Judy Luther and they were married July 11, 1964; together they had three children, Donald, II (Lyndi) Herr; Kimberly (Paul) Ahnen, and Melissa Walker. Donald and Judy were also foster parents. Throughout his life he was involved in many community aspects. He was a Boy Scout leader for 19 years, he started the first responders in 1984, he was a ski patroller at Fort McCoy, on the Cataract Town Board since 1983 and he was an ATV, snowmobile and hunter safety instructor. Donald was also a Jefferson Award Winner, Laymen Minister and MYF, president of the Cataract Cemetery Association, Air Rifle Instructor, a member of the Cataract PTO, honorary grandpa of Cataract School, chaperoned many trips to Washington, D.C., and taught many children how to swim.

Donald was preceded in death by his brother, David; sisters, Connie and Evonne; his parents, David and Ethel; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Elizabeth Luther.

In addition to his wife and children, survivors include his grandchildren, Aleshia (Matt) Vieth, Ben (Jessica) Ahnen, Donald Herr, III, Jenna (Aaron) Kast, Bethany (Brock) Ahnen, Laura (Tyler) Anderson, Lindsey (Brian) Smith and Nicholas Ahnen; great-grandchildren, Chase Vieth, Payten Craig, Lexi Vieth, RaeLynn Craig, Avery Anderson, Easton Ahnen, Jameson Craig, Bryer Anderson and Raegan Kast; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Cataract United Methodist Church, Cataract. Pastor Robbie Nowicki will officiate. Following the funeral services, military honors will be rendered outside of the church by the Neil S. Lewison American Legion Post 439 of Melrose and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, 106 W. Franklin St., Sparta and from noon until the time of service Thursday, at the church.

Don lived his life unselfishly serving his community. He always led by example and lived by the Boy Scout Oath:

"On my honor, I will do my best, To do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; To help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight."