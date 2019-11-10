Donald M. Hermann

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Donald M. Hermann, 97, of La Crescent passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Dec. 13, 1921, in Winona, Minn., to Joseph and Elizabeth (Hegenbart) Hermann. He married Lucille Sobeck, Dec. 2, 1944, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winona. They moved to La Crosse, in 1944. Don had worked at Trane Co., for 42 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Trane 25 Year Club. In 1951, they moved to La Crescent. Don was interested in the development of La Crescent, including working on the Planning & Zoning Commission for 54 years. Don enjoyed gardening, fishing and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille; his children, Betty (Gerald) Zander of Plymouth, Minn., Robert Hermann and Wayne (Jane) Hermann, both of La Crescent; five grandchildren, Paul Zander, Lynn (Thor) Heimdahl, Nicholas Hermann, David Hermann and Emily Hermann; three great-grandchildren, Grace Heimdahl, Gabriel Heimdahl and Grant Heimdahl; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Sobeck, Irene Hermann and Laurene Babler, all of Winona and Judy Fleming of Trempealeau; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his parents; brothers, Lloyd, Joseph Jr., Gerald and Eldon; sisters, Eleanor Kulas-Galewski, Isabelle Buege, Dorothy Colclasure and Rita Wicka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Crucifixion Catholic Church, 423 South Second St., La Crescent. Fr. John L. Evans, II will officiate. Private burial will be held at a later date in the Crucifixion Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent, where a rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. and again from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Online guestbook is available at .