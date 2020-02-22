Donald M. Hanson
Donald M. Hanson

February 22, 2020

Donald M. Hanson, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. today, Feb. 26, at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay, Wis. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., Green Bay. A complete obituary, expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shard with Don's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published on February 25, 2020
