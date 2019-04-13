Follow story
Donald R. Haefs
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Donald R. Haefs, 78, of La Crescent went to his Heavenly home Thursday, April 11, 2019. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and passed peacefully at Hillview Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 414 Main St., La Crescent. Pastor John Unnasch will officiate. Burial will follow. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences go to www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 13, 2019
