Donald Gene Gilbertson
November 22, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Donald Gene Gilbertson, 73, of Albuquerque died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, of a heart attack. Don was born and raised in the Onalaska area and graduated Onalaska High School in 1964. At age 18, Don joined the U.S. Air Force. He spent two years of active duty in Vietnam and was stationed in Texas and New Mexico, where he finally retired as a Staff Sargent after 25 years.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Murven and Anna (Christianson) Gilbertson; his wife, Shirley. Don is survived by his daughter, Christina; son, Gilbert; grandchildren, Sr. Airman Jake Cardoza and Janelle (Ben Lavezzo), John Thomas and James Dean Gilbertson; and great-granddaughter, Caroline June Lavezzo. Don had one brother, Larry (Laurali); three nephews, Lyle, Laith (Kristy), and Lucas (Karissa); one niece, Leanne (Robert Humm); great-nieces and nephews, Jude, Mariska and Kaia Gilbertson and Tyler Humm. Finally, Don will be missed by one uncle, Arlan Gilbertson; one aunt, Dorothy Christianson; many cousins, many military friends; and Don's dearest Christian lady-friend, Kathleen Webb.
S.Sgt. Donald G. Gilbertson, we thank you for your years of service to our country...
Published on December 7, 2019
