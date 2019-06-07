Follow story
Donald Felton
June 07, 2019
Donald "Don" Felton
Donald "Don" Felton, 51, of La Crosse died suddenly Friday, June 7, 2019, in La Crosse. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary may be seen at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 10, 2019
