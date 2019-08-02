Donald Irwin Duxbury

ONALASKA -- Donald Irwin Duxbury, of Onalaska passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living in La Crosse, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Don was born on May 9, 1932 in Black River Falls, to Neil and LaVerne Duxbury. Don worked at Trane Company, in La Crosse, for 35 years and retired in 1996. He served in the Army in 1954, at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., during the Korean War. He worked at Machine Products and Beloit Corporation, prior to Trane Company. Don also held several part-time jobs to support his family, including Kwik Trip, The Twilight Zone and drawing house plans in his spare time.

Don is survived by five children, Cathy Brewster, Jeff (Jean) Duxbury, Myra (Ted) Withey, Kevin (Theresa) Duxbury and Shannon Bottcher; Don has 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Duxbury; his parents; and his brother, Richard Duxbury; and a great-granddaughter, Mya Garzon.

Don loved people watching, sitting on the back of his pickup, or sitting on the swing with Mom. He loved to work on his lawn. Don was quite an artist, using a wood burner and paint. He was our go-to guy when we needed something built or repaired.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska, with the Rev. Msgr. Steven Kachel officiating. Burial will follow the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, where a prayer service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. A luncheon for family and friends will follow from noon to 3 p.m. at the Coulee Golf Bowl. Online guestbook is available at .