Donald H. Diekrager

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Donald H. Diekrager, 90, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at La Crescent Health Services.

He was born Feb. 28, 1929, near Ridgeway, Minn., to Herman and Gertrude (Boettcher) Diekrager. When Don was one and a half years old, they moved to Richmond Ridge. He left school after eighth grade to help on the family farm. In 1952, he married Nyla Steve. Together they continued to operate the farm until retiring. After retirement he delivered the Winona Shopper and later putting buttons together for Express-A-Button, until the age of 89. Last November they moved to Springbrook Village of La Crescent.

He is survived by his wife, Nyla; two sons, Dennis (Bonnie) and Allan (Laurie); one daughter, Kristy (Karl) Herrmann; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sylvia and Dorothy; and a son, Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nodine, Minn. Pastor Dennis Harbach will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Nodine. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.

The Schumacher - Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .