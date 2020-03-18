Donald J. Collins
Donald J. Collins

March 18, 2020

Donald J. Collins, 82, of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. Don was born in La Crosse, to Paul O. and Alice C. (Knutson) Collins. There will be no services. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse assisted the family.
Published on March 21, 2020
