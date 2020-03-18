Follow story
Donald J. Collins
March 18, 2020
Donald J. Collins
Donald J. Collins, 82, of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. Don was born in La Crosse, to Paul O. and Alice C. (Knutson) Collins. There will be no services. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse assisted the family.
Published on March 21, 2020
