Donald J. Cipra

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Donald J. Cipra, 85, of Prairie du Chien died as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile pedestrian accident Thursday, May 16, 2019.

He was born March 10, 1934, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Frank and Esther (Berntgen) Cipra. Don served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He married Shirley Carl Nov. 24, 1957, at St. Gabriel's Church in Prairie du Chien. Don worked as a sawyer for Hiram Walker in Prairie du Chien and later as a machinist for Wolf Machine Shop for many years. Wherever he worked he was a hard and dedicated worker and a "jack of all trades." Don was a faithful member of St. Gabriel's Church of the Holy Family Parish. He was an active member of the Campion Council Knights of Columbus, serving for many years as financial secretary. He was fondly known as "Mr. Tootsie Roll."

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley, of Prairie du Chien; his daughters, Tammy (Dale) Dillard of Denver, Michelle (Van) Dack of Elko, Nev., and Brenda (Mark) Warren of La Crosse; his brother, Dale (Donna) of Prairie du Chien, his sisters, Delores (Gary) Walz of Dodgeville, WI, Jeanette Clark of Prairie du Chien and Teresa (Jim) Tichenor of Kirksville, Mo.; his grandchildren, Christina, Lucas, Casey Jo and Kyle; along with his great-grandchildren, Ava, Max and Zoe. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael; and his brothers, Frank and Jim.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at St. Gabriel's Church of the Holy Family Parish, the Rev. James Weighner officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien, where there will be a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 p.m. and a wake scripture at 7:30 p.m. .