Donald L. Chroninger
November 21, 2019

TOMAH -- Donald L. Chroninger, 92, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Rolling Hills Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Calvary Cemetery in Prairie du Chien, with military honors. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on November 23, 2019
