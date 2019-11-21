Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Donald L. Chroninger
November 21, 2019
Donald L. Chroninger
TOMAH -- Donald L. Chroninger, 92, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Rolling Hills Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Calvary Cemetery in Prairie du Chien, with military honors. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
TOMAH -- Donald L. Chroninger, 92, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Rolling Hills Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Calvary Cemetery in Prairie du Chien, with military honors. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on November 23, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Donald
in memory of Donald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 23, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.