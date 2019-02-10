Donald “Don” J. Buisman

WEST SALEM -- Donald “Don” J. Buisman, 89, of West Salem, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Don was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Oak Park, Minn., the oldest son of John and Evelyn (Meyer) Buisman. He attended Foreston Grade School and Milaca High School in Minnesota. In January 1947, Don enlisted in the U.S. Army and then after reenlisting in 1950, he served a 17 month tour of duty in Korea in 1951 and 1952. He was honorably discharged in November of 1952, as a decorated Master Sargent.

He married Delores I. Plenge Oct. 17, 1952, in West Salem. They lived in Foreston for three years, then moved to West Salem, his wife's original hometown. They went on to share over 65 years of married life.

After retiring from working in auto mechanics and later the construction industry, Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was also an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Don's favorite past time was attending athletic and other events for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Don was a member of Christ Ev. Lutheran Church and a lifelong member of the Berg Hemker Olson American Legion Post 51, both of West Salem, and a 30 year member of the West Salem Fire Department serving for 12 years as fire chief.

Survivors include his wife, Delores; children, Ronald Buisman (Sheri Klein), Thomas Buisman, both of West Salem, Timothy (Lisa) Buisman of La Crosse, and Barbara (Eric) Knutson of Melrose; grandchildren, Ryan (Becky) Buisman, Adam (Sarah) Buisman, Jacob (Carley) Buisman, Andrew (Paige) Buisman, Nicholas Buisman, Jay Buisman, Daniel (Jenna) Knutson, and Jennifer Knutson; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Haley Buisman, Colton, Piper and Grey Buisman, Reese Knutson, and Holden and Riley Buisman; brother, James of Wilmar, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Judy Buisman of Arizona, Jeanette Stello of Oshkosh, Wis., Ruth Ann Buisman of Aitkin, Minn., and Carole Plenge of La Crescent, Minn..; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George and Truman; nephew, Wesley Buisman; sister-in-law, Wilma Buisman; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Plenge and Herbert Stello; and daughters-in-law, Lavonne Buisman and Renee Buisman.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, 500 Park St., West Salem. The Rev. Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Burial will immediately follow the services in Christ Ev. Lutheran Cemetery with military honors to be rendered by the West Salem American Legion Post 51.

Friends may call at the church from 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday, both at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, West Salem, the West Salem Fire Department, or the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at .

The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the Palliative Care Unit at Gundersen Health System for their comforting and compassionate care. Their kind efforts in helping them through this most difficult time were truly appreciated. Also, thank you to Pastor Riediger for his presence and prayers.