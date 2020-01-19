Donald "Don the Barber" G. Buchan

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Donald "Don the Barber" G. Buchan, 91, of La Crescent passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

Don was born in Winona, Minn., June 19, 1928, to Lawrence and Hattie (Jumbeck) Buchan. On Jan. 11, 1951, he married Donnis Mae Carpenter in Winona and they recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Don had served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was an active member of the Gittens-Leidel American Legion Post 595 of La Crescent where he served as leader of the Color Guard for 40 years. He was also a life-member of V.F.W. Post 6801 of Brownsville. For 64 years, Don barbered in La Crescent where he owned the La Crescent Barber Shop, recently retiring at the age of 89.

Don had proudly served his community in various capacities and with many organizations throughout his lifetime. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 5115 and a long-time member of Crucifixion Parish in La Crescent where he served as an usher for many years. Don was a member of the La Crescent Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years where he held many offices. He served as a fire warden for many years, was a charter member of the La Crescent Auxiliary Police as well as a member of the Pickwick Mill, Inc. In 1982, Don was honored to be named La Crescent Man of the Year.

In his free time, Don enjoyed bowling, fishing and, most of all, hunting pheasant in Iowa with his Army buddies. He and Donnis also enjoyed traveling to many places with special friends, Kenny and Marie Schultz. Don also took great joy in simple things like riding the John Deere at his daughter's house cutting grass, gardening and growing his own flowers.

In addition to his wife, Donnis, of La Crescent; he is survived by one daughter, Debra Wagner of La Crescent; three grandchildren, Jordan and Janessa Wagner of La Crescent, and Betsy Blank of Coon Rapids, Minn.; one great-granddaughter, Autumn Blank of Coon Rapids; one sister-in-law, Connie Duff of Winona; one brother-in-law, Lenny Husser of Minneiska, Minn.; several nieces and nephews, and a special goddaughter, Mary Welch. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca A. Blank; two brothers and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Church of The Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Military honors provided by American Legion Post 595 will be held at the church following the service with burial following in Crucifixion Cemetery. A reception will be held in Crucifixion School after the services. Friends may call on the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday evening, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel, 111 So. Oak St. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Saturday morning until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, and can be directed to Crucifixion Church, Crucifixion Cemetery, or ABC Works La Crescent location. An online guestbook may be signed at .

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Dialysis staff and all the doctors and nurses at Gundersen Health System who cared for Don these past six years.