Donald Buchan
January 19, 2020
Donald G. Buchan
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Donald G. Buchan, 91, of La Crescent passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Church of The Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Crucifixion Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday evening, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel; 111 So. Oak St. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Saturday morning until the time of Mass at the church. A complete obituary will follow.
January 21, 2020
