Donald H. Bott

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- "He was always smiling."

That's what family and friends mainly remember about Donald H. Bott, who died at age 85, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse.

He smiled through family gatherings. He smiled while watching grandchildren and great-grandchildren participating in sporting events, and he smiled when the kids stopped over for a visit. He enjoyed his 43 years of working for the La Crosse Tribune, where he left smiles in his wake, along with vanilla-scented pipe smoke.

He smiled throughout card games with friends and sunny days spent on golf courses. He most certainly smiled during a nearly 70-year bowling career, where he established himself as one of the best bowlers in the La Crosse area.

Don was born at home in North Bend, Wis., May 27, 1933, attended various schools and graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1951. He and his wife, Marilyn were married Oct. 26, 1991, in La Crosse, and they enjoyed many vacation trips, along with spirited card games with special friends Larry and Betty Olson and Ken and Sue Brekke.

Don was even smiling during his last hospitalization. He was aware of his impending death, but had a friendly greeting and a hug for those who came to say a final goodbye. "I'll miss you," he told everyone.

Don is survived by his wife, Marilyn; four daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Billings, Kelly (Mac McGuire) Seebauer, Teri Archiable and Wendy (Frank) McCown; four grandchildren, Erin (Jeff) Olson, Courtney (Jason) Pedretti, Brooke Seebauer and Adam (Erin) Archiable; and 10 great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Pedretti, Kaden Pedretti, Evan Pedretti, Landon Pedretti, Alise Patraw, Alie Patraw, Anesa Patraw, Maddox Olson, Brady Olson and Colby Archiable; a sister, Betty (Harlan) Stoleson; and a sister-in-law, Lola Bott.

He is also survived by Marilyn's family, which includes three children, Robert (Cathy) Brown, Becky (Randy) Bion, and Buffy (Allen Noel) Brown; four grandchildren, Jessica (Steve) Schmitz, Wyliam Wuensch (Rebecca Winkleman), Alyson (Matt) Amos, and Brandon (Marissah Bester) Brown; and three great-grandchildren, Ka'liyah Bester, Aurora Bester-Brown and Sawyer Amos.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary (True) Bott; a brother, Gerald Bott; and his former wife, Joyce (LaPoint) Bott.

Family members like to recall a story that illustrates Don's compassion for others. After their divorce, his former wife, Joyce, developed cancer. She had always wanted to visit Hawaii, so Don paid for a trip to Hawaii for her, himself and their four daughters, and then made sure everyone had a good time.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse, with the Rev. Roger Grow officiating. Visitation will be in the church from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday. Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family, and an online guestbook can be accessed at .

Memorials are preferred, and donations will be given to charitable organizations of Don's choice.