Donald 'Don' Vilas Baird

GALESVILLE -- Donald "Don" Vilas Baird, 83, of Galesville died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at home with family at his side. The youngest of four children of Irvine and Olga (Arneson) Baird, Dad was born Nov. 16, 1935. He married the eternal love of his life, Ruth Scarseth, May 16, 1959. They just celebrated their 60th anniversary. Dad had a long 38 year career driving truck and delivering dairy products for Dolly Madison/Marigold/Kemps, out of La Crosse, in all sorts of weather.

Dad was a car guy and could identify about any car of the 1940s and 1950s at a glance. Mom and Dad loved to travel, eventually getting to all 50 states and amassed a huge collection of photo albums and collections,;chronicling these adventures. Dad also loved being outdoors and hunting, sharing that love with those he hunted and explored nature with.

Dad was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Shirley; and brothers-in-law, Donald Stuhr and Leslie Tyler. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; sons, Kevin (Betty) and Jeff (Amy); grandchildren, Josh (Katie) Baird and Megan Baird; stepgranddaughters, Kara (Bill) James and daughter, Alexis and Amy (Jeremiah) Olson and their children, Josye and Levi. Also surviving are his brother, Merlin (Janice) Baird; sister, Alice Stuhr; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Baird, Hazel Tyler; and brother-in-law, Thomas (Jean) Scarseth; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at First Presbyterian Church in Galesville, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A private committal service will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

We'd like to thank the Galesville Pharmacy and the Mayo hospice program, for their wonderful support of Dad in his final days. Memorials for Dad may be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville; the Glasgow Cemetery; or the donor's choice.