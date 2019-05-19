Don Hammond
Don Hammond

May 19, 2019

Don Hammond Don "Donnie" Hammond
VIROQUA/VIOLA -- Don "Donnie" Hammond, 77, of Viroqua died peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Healthcare from numerous health issues along with pneumonia complications.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua with Pastor Larry "Bubba" Stegall officiating. Burial with military honors will take place in the Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Thorson Funeral Home with an Eagles Club Memorial Tribute at 6 p.m., they may also call from 9:30 Saturday until the time of the service. Following the service there will be a luncheon held at the Viroqua Eagles Club. The full obituary is available at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua serving the family.
Published on May 23, 2019
