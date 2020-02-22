Follow story
Dolores Ann Wojciechowski
February 22, 2020
Dolores Ann Wojciechowski
TREMPEALEAU -- Dolores Ann Wojciechowski, 96, of Trempealeau died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor, Winona, Minn.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, from St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Trempealeau. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Trempealeau. Friends may call one hour prior to Mass, Thursday at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family.
Published on February 24, 2020
Feb 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. I believe she shared her birthday with my dad.