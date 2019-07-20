Dolores A. Weber
Dolores A. Weber

July 20, 2019

Dolores A. Weber, 94, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home in La Crosse, surrounded by her family.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday July 25, in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with entombment to be held in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum at the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at church.
The family requests memorials either to St. Thomas More/Mary Mother of the Church Parish, or the Mayo Clinic Health System F-H Cancer Center, 700 West Ave. S., La Crosse, Wis.
A complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on July 22, 2019
