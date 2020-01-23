Dolores Marie Walleser

Dolores Marie Walleser, 87, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Gundersen-Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. She was born Jan. 3, 1933, to Frank and Monica (Hogan) Wagner, in Wexford, (Allamakee County) Iowa. She graduated from IC School in 1951 and married Edwin Walleser in 1953.

Dolores is survived by her four sons, Mark (Kris) and Tom (Janet) both of Lansing, Iowa, Gary (Danielle Luckner) of La Crosse, and Robert (Kris) of Sheboygan Falls, Wis.; four daughters, Judy (Kevin) Selberg and Sharon Roe (John) of Waukon, Iowa; Diane (Pat Nealis) of Jersey City, N.J.; and Carol (Gary) Bottorff of Lansing; grandchildren, Matt, Joe, Liza, Brad, Mitchell, Marty, Kelsey, Tanner, Trent, Molly, Elli, Olivia and Jed Walleser, Erik Selberg, Laura Timler, Evan and Callie Bottorff and Emma and Isaac Roe; great-grandchildren, Leo Flattum and Amelia Timler. She is also survived by brothers, Kenneth (Doris) Wagner of Castalia, Iowa, Clair (Cathy) Wagner of Lansing, Iowa; sisters, Bernice Walleser of Lansing Iowa; sisters-in-law, Alice Griffin of Dayton, Ohio, Wilhelmina Finkral of Lansing, Iowa, Phyllis (Lu) Kimsey of Fort Collins, Colo.; and Isabelle (Leo) Hawes of Lansing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, in 1997; also by granddaughter, Ashley Ann Walleser; and great-granddaughter, Ella Timler; her brothers, Melvin Wagner and Cletus (Bud) Wagner; sisters, Mildred, Leota (Dot) Pffifner and Lucille Wesseln.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, with a 2:45 p.m. Rosary and a 7 p.m. scripture service, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing. There will also be a one hour visitation before Mass Monday at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing, with Rev. John Moser as the Celebrant.

Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.