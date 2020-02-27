Dolores Ann (Smikla) Lauer

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. -- Dolores "Dee" Lauer, 88, of Goffstown passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Hanover Hill Health Care Center, Manchester, N.H. Dee was born April 19, 1931, in La Crosse. She was the ninth of 10 children of the late John and Frances (Michalski) Smikla.

Dee graduated from Viterbo College in La Crosse and worked as a medical technician prior to her marriage to Quentin Lauer, DDS. She loved to cook, travel, read, bird watch and listen to classical music and opera. She enjoyed trying new things, going new places and wasn't afraid to add more salt to her food.

She is survived by her three sons, Franz, of Minneapolis, Kurt (Susan), of Goffstown, Quent (Sue), of Ely, Minn.; her grandchildren, Fritz (Molly) of Framingham, Mass., and Kristen, of Portland, Ore.; her sister-in-law, Dolores (Severson) Smikla, of La Crosse; her sister, Barbara Hafner, of La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews.

Her family would especially like to thank the entire staff at Hanover Hill Health Care for their love and care.

A private memorial service will be held this summer.