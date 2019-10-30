Follow story
Dolores Jean Knickelbein Grimshaw
October 30, 2019
Dolores Jean Knickelbein Grimshaw
CAMP DOUGLAS -- Dolores Jean Knickelbein Grimshaw, 84, of Camp Douglas passed away at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Bible Evangelical Free Church, 625 W. Veterans St., Tomah Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration. The Rev. Tim Erickson and the Rev. Jerry Grimshaw will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on November 2, 2019
in memory of Dolores
