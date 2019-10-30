Dolores Jean Knickelbein Grimshaw
October 30, 2019

CAMP DOUGLAS -- Dolores Jean Knickelbein Grimshaw, 84, of Camp Douglas passed away at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Bible Evangelical Free Church, 625 W. Veterans St., Tomah Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration. The Rev. Tim Erickson and the Rev. Jerry Grimshaw will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
