Dolores L. Diekrager
December 26, 2019
Dolores 'Dee' L. Diekrager
SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Dolores "Dee" L. Diekrager, (nee Mades), of St. Paul, born 1935, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Dolores was a loving partner to Loren, her husband of 64 years; a beloved mother to her four children; an engaged and caring grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Family was the center of her life. Dolores was a true Renaissance Woman, who could do anything and make it look effortless. She especially enjoyed sharing her love of gardening, poetry and music, having been a church organist for many years. Dolores was also an accomplished cook and baker and excelled at creating community and practiced gracious hospitality throughout her life. She was proud of her career in the banking industry and enjoyed her involvement in numerous civic and social organizations. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association or American Stroke Organization. Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, Gloria Dei Church, St. Paul.
Published on December 28, 2019
in memory of Dolores
