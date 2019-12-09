Dolores A. Dammon

LA CRESCENT, Minn./GENOA -- Dolores A. Dammon, 94, of La Crescent and formerly of Genoa, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Springbrook in La Crescent.

She was born March 23, 1925, in rural Lansing, Iowa, to Leo and Catherine (Corrigan) Strub. Dolores attended rural schools in Lansing and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1941. She then attended St. Theresa's College in Winona, Minn., for one year. Dolores then transferred to St. Francis School of Nursing in 1943, graduating in 1946. She enlisted in the Armed Service as a Nursing Cadet, while attending nursing school. She married (John) Jack H. Dammon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing, Feb. 8, 1947. Jack died in 2005. Dolores worked at St. Francis Hospital as a RN for 38 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Crucifixion Parish and St. Cecilla Circle in La Crescent and a lifetime member of the St Francis Nurses Alumni and the American Legion Auxiliary. Dolores enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking meals for her family, playing cards, board game, and especially scrabble, with her best friend, Joyce. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by one daughter, Judy (Michael) Limberg of La Crescent; and three sons, Ronald (Candace) Dammon of Lady Lake, Fla., David Dammon of De Soto and Randy (Cheryl) Dammon of La Crosse. Dolores is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Paul Limberg of La Crescent, Heather (Ryan) Franzini of Holmen, Kathryn Limberg of La Crosse, Nicole (Garry) Harmel of Oshkosh, Wis., Kelly McCoy of Lady Lake, Fla., David Jr. (Jackie) Dammon of Belvidere, Ill., Thomas (Amy) Dammon of South Beloit, Ill., Michelle (Prashant) Loyalka of California, Krista (Benjamin) Katzen of Elburn, Ill., Carrie Dammon of Rochester, Minn., and Trevor (Elisabeth) Dammon of Minneapolis. She is further survived by great-grandchildren, Calob, Lauren and Abby Limberg, Jack and Madyson Franzini, Cody and Lindsay Harmel, William, Jonah and Kane Dammon, Leah and Emily Dammon, Zayha, Breakwell and Lua Loyalka, Eleanor and Camilla Bouse and Josie Katzen. She is also survived by two sisters, Theresa Edwards of Anaheim, Cal., and Leonette Whalen of Dubuque, Iowa; a brother, James Strub of Lansing, Iowa; and a sister-in-law, Nita Strub of Lansing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Catherine Strub; a brother in infancy; a sister, Mary Pounds, in 2016; a son, Gregory, in 1967; and a grandson, Jason Limberg, in 1977.

A Mass of Christian Burial, a celebration of life, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Crucifixion Church in La Crescent. Father John L. Evans II will officiate the Mass. Burial will follow at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Genoa. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass, Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Crucifixion Elementary School in La Crescent, the La Crescent Fire Department, or to St. Charles Parish in Genoa.