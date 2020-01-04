Dollie Coleman
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Dollie Coleman

January 04, 2020

Dollie Coleman Dollie M. Coleman
GAYS MILLS -- Dollie M. Coleman, 97, of Gays Mills died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Soldiers Grove Health Services surrounded by loving family, friends and caregivers.
Memorial services and a celebration of life honoring Dollie will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Ave. and Hwy 131 in Gays Mills. Pastor Wayne Goplin of the BMZ Methodist Churches will officiate. Friends may call during a visitation for two hours before the service from 10 a.m. until noon.
Memorial should be directed to "Friends of Gays Mills Swimming Pool" in Dollie's name.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Ave. & Hwy 131, in Gays Mills is serving the family (608) 735-2100.
Published on January 7, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Dollie Coleman, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Dollie
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 07, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.