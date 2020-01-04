Follow story
Dollie Coleman
January 04, 2020
Dollie M. Coleman
GAYS MILLS -- Dollie M. Coleman, 97, of Gays Mills died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Soldiers Grove Health Services surrounded by loving family, friends and caregivers.
Memorial services and a celebration of life honoring Dollie will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Ave. and Hwy 131 in Gays Mills. Pastor Wayne Goplin of the BMZ Methodist Churches will officiate. Friends may call during a visitation for two hours before the service from 10 a.m. until noon.
Memorial should be directed to "Friends of Gays Mills Swimming Pool" in Dollie's name.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Ave. & Hwy 131, in Gays Mills is serving the family (608) 735-2100.
Published on January 7, 2020
