Dirk James Nelton

Dirk James Nelton passed away 11-18-2018. He was born Jan. 16, 1959, to David J. and Diane M. (Rivers) Nelton in Winona, Minn.

Dirk spent his childhood in Houston, Minn., and Holmen. A graduate of Holmen High School, he worked at several medical facilities in the Twin Cities area and as a supervisor for UPS, before returning to school and earning a neuroscience degree from the University of Minnesota. Dirk worked as a pharmacy training specialist for Fairview Pharmacy Services in Minneapolis and also taught pharmacy technology classes for several years in the Twin Cities area.

He is preceded in death by his beloved dog, Proseg; his parents; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Helen Nelton and maternal grandparents, Edward and Viola Rivers. Dirk is survived by his brother, Kendrick (Beth) Nelton; three sisters, Janita (Blaine) Lee, Davita Jo (Rob) Molling, DeeAnn Nelton; one son, Damon (Kathy) Nelton; and his special friend, Tammy Rytilahti.

A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Town of Holland Hall, Holmen. A private graveside service will be Saturday, May 18, in Minnesota City, Minn., with a memorial gathering afterwards at the Michael La Canne Memorial Park, Goodview, Minn., at 12:30 p.m. The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to a local canine rescue or welfare center.