Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Dirk James Nelton
January 16, 1959 -
Dirk James Nelton
Dirk James Nelton passed away 11-18-2018. He was born Jan. 16, 1959, to David J. and Diane M. (Rivers) Nelton in Winona, Minn.
Dirk spent his childhood in Houston, Minn., and Holmen. A graduate of Holmen High School, he worked at several medical facilities in the Twin Cities area and as a supervisor for UPS, before returning to school and earning a neuroscience degree from the University of Minnesota. Dirk worked as a pharmacy training specialist for Fairview Pharmacy Services in Minneapolis and also taught pharmacy technology classes for several years in the Twin Cities area.
He is preceded in death by his beloved dog, Proseg; his parents; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Helen Nelton and maternal grandparents, Edward and Viola Rivers. Dirk is survived by his brother, Kendrick (Beth) Nelton; three sisters, Janita (Blaine) Lee, Davita Jo (Rob) Molling, DeeAnn Nelton; one son, Damon (Kathy) Nelton; and his special friend, Tammy Rytilahti.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Town of Holland Hall, Holmen. A private graveside service will be Saturday, May 18, in Minnesota City, Minn., with a memorial gathering afterwards at the Michael La Canne Memorial Park, Goodview, Minn., at 12:30 p.m. The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to a local canine rescue or welfare center.
Dirk James Nelton passed away 11-18-2018. He was born Jan. 16, 1959, to David J. and Diane M. (Rivers) Nelton in Winona, Minn.
Dirk spent his childhood in Houston, Minn., and Holmen. A graduate of Holmen High School, he worked at several medical facilities in the Twin Cities area and as a supervisor for UPS, before returning to school and earning a neuroscience degree from the University of Minnesota. Dirk worked as a pharmacy training specialist for Fairview Pharmacy Services in Minneapolis and also taught pharmacy technology classes for several years in the Twin Cities area.
He is preceded in death by his beloved dog, Proseg; his parents; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Helen Nelton and maternal grandparents, Edward and Viola Rivers. Dirk is survived by his brother, Kendrick (Beth) Nelton; three sisters, Janita (Blaine) Lee, Davita Jo (Rob) Molling, DeeAnn Nelton; one son, Damon (Kathy) Nelton; and his special friend, Tammy Rytilahti.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Town of Holland Hall, Holmen. A private graveside service will be Saturday, May 18, in Minnesota City, Minn., with a memorial gathering afterwards at the Michael La Canne Memorial Park, Goodview, Minn., at 12:30 p.m. The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to a local canine rescue or welfare center.
Published on May 11, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Dirk
in memory of Dirk
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 11, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.