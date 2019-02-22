Dianne F. Allen
Dianne F. Allen

February 22, 2019

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Dianne F. Allen, 76, of Caledonia died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. The Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in the Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Black Hammer, at a later date. A visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on February 23, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

