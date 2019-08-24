Diann Margaret Kosakoski

BOYD -- Diann Margaret Kosakoski, 75, of Boyd passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at home with her family at her side.

Diann was born April 24, 1944, the daughter of John A. and Elaine H. (Eslinger) Kosakoski in Stanley. She was the eldest of eight children. Diann grew up in the town of Edson and attended Liberty Hill School and graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 1962. Diann married Richard Lyle Gilles and to this union they had five children. Diann was employed at Lotz Manufacturing, Stanley Hospital and the Northern Wisconsin Center, until her retirement.

Diann had a deep love and devotion for her Catholic faith. Above all things, it was the center of her life. What she most appreciated about her Catholic faith was the Body and Blood of Christ she received in Holy Communion, especially at Sunday Eucharist. While on earth, this was as close as she could be with her Savior. As one mother to another, she had a loving devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, who helped to guide her throughout her life.

She enjoyed her grandchildren, especially at her home, which was affectionately known as "Grandma's Boot Camp." She loved family gatherings with a good bonfire, gardening, horseback riding, traveling and quilting. Diann was a lifelong member of All Saints Parish, worshiping God at her parish church first in Edson and then in Boyd.

Diann is survived by her children, Karen (Adam) Leute of Divide, Colo., Tom (Julie) Gilles of Eau Claire, Wis., Monsignor Richard W. Gilles of Tomah, Jill (Tom) Pomietlo of Chippewa Falls and LeAnn Gilles of Menomonie, Wis.; grandchildren, Zach and Garrett Leute, Alexis, Rachael, Olivia and Luke Pomietlo; sisters, Denise (Joe) Thornton of Chippewa Falls, Dawn (Tom) Hoffman of Manitowoc, Wis., Kim (Rudy) Klisiewicz of Stanley, Teres (Rusty) Gindt of Boyd; and her brother, Tony (Geri) Kosakoski of Cadott; sister-in-law, Lorraine Kosakoski of Altoona, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Elaine Kosakoski; brothers, James and John Kosakoski; sister-in-law, Juanita Kosakoski; and a nephew, Kevin Kosakoski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Boyd, with Monsignor Richard Gilles as celebrant. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in the town of Edson, following the Mass.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, with a rosary recited at 4:30 p.m. at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., in Cadott and visitation will also be one hour prior to the funeral Mass Wednesday morning at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be directed by the family.