Diane Elizabeth Wilde

ELROY - Diane Elizabeth Wilde, 77, of Elroy passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer.

She was born May 24, 1942, on the home farm on St. Mary's Ridge, Monroe County, to Bernard and Nora (Schmitz) Brueggen. Diane attended Catholic grade school on the ridge and graduated Cashton High School in 1960. She married Charles Wilde Sept. 29, 1962, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They lived in Kenia, Alaska, Wausau and Wilton, but resided most of their lives in Elroy.

Diane worked a variety of jobs throughout her life; many of them caring for children. Her last job was as a cook at the Children's Cottage in Elroy. She especially enjoyed going into the baby's room to rock a little one. Diane was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elroy, it's Altar Society, Elroy American Legion, and Red Hat Society. When she was healthy, she prayed in Union Center at the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at St. Theresa's. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, making ceramics, cooking and baking for others, and sending warm wishes through greeting cards and notes.

Survivors include three children, Debbie (Bob) Hart of Elroy, Brian (Kim) Wilde of Camp Douglas, and Denise Jensen of Eau Claire; four grandchildren, Laura Hart of Elroy, Donald (Bridget) Hart of Madison, Michael (Katelyn) Wilde of Camp Douglas, and Erica Wilde of Necedah; two brothers, Jerome (Elvera) Brueggen of Cashton, and Marv (Carol) Brueggen of Sparta; one sister, Norma Jean (Levi) Miller of Cashton; two sisters-in-law, Rosie Graham of Saugus, Mass., and Cheri Mike of Mauston; one brother-in-law, Ed (Donna) Wilde of Wilton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Oct. 20, 2005; her parents; her brothers, Don and Urban; and grandson, Daniel Wilde.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elroy. Burial will be in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Elroy. Friends and family may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, and starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send a donation to Hospice Touch in Tomah or St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elroy.