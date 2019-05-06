Follow story
Diane E. Walters
October 08, 1947 - May 06, 2019
Diane E. Walters
Diane E. Walters, 71, of La Crosse, passed away suddenly in her home on May 6, 2019. She was born October 8, 1947 to Eldo Walters and Helen (Zoll) Hilts in Waukon, Iowa.
Diane retired from Northwest/Delta Airlines where she spent 40 years as a flight attendant. She enjoyed golfing with her friends at Fox Hollow Golf Course.
Diane is survived by her mother, Helen; siblings, Maureen Blomquist, Danny (Sandy) Walters, Jim (Barb) Walters, Debbie Walters; and several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Diane's wished to have no formal services. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on May 11, 2019
