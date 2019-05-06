Diane E. Walters
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Diane E. Walters

October 08, 1947 - May 06, 2019

Diane E. Walters Diane E. Walters
Diane E. Walters, 71, of La Crosse, passed away suddenly in her home on May 6, 2019. She was born October 8, 1947 to Eldo Walters and Helen (Zoll) Hilts in Waukon, Iowa.
Diane retired from Northwest/Delta Airlines where she spent 40 years as a flight attendant. She enjoyed golfing with her friends at Fox Hollow Golf Course.
Diane is survived by her mother, Helen; siblings, Maureen Blomquist, Danny (Sandy) Walters, Jim (Barb) Walters, Debbie Walters; and several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Diane's wished to have no formal services. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on May 11, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Diane
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 11, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.