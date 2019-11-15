Follow story
Diane K. Ryan
November 15, 2019
Diane K. Ryan
ONALASKA -- Diane K. Ryan, 71, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, donations will be made by the family to the Warming Center. A full obituary may be seen at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on November 16, 2019
