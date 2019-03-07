Follow story
Diane Pfaff
March 07, 2019
Diane L. Pfaff
WEST SALEM -- Diane L. Pfaff, 74, of West Salem passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Bluffview Memory Care Center in Holmen.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 359 N. Leonard St., West Salem. Pastors Jean and Jonathan Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 12, 2019
