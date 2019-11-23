Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Diane Peloski
December 15, 1954 - November 23, 2019
Diane Peloski
Diane Peloski, 64, born Dec, 15, 1954, in La Crosse, to John and Arlene Peloski, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She is survived by her siblings, Linda (John) Henry, Cindy Peloski, Gary (Janet) Peloski, Ken (Sharon) Peloski; sister-in-law, Marsha Peloski; and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dave, Jeff and Kevin. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Diane Peloski, 64, born Dec, 15, 1954, in La Crosse, to John and Arlene Peloski, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She is survived by her siblings, Linda (John) Henry, Cindy Peloski, Gary (Janet) Peloski, Ken (Sharon) Peloski; sister-in-law, Marsha Peloski; and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dave, Jeff and Kevin. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 25, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Diane
in memory of Diane
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 25, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.