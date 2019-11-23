Diane Peloski
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Diane Peloski

December 15, 1954 - November 23, 2019

Diane Peloski Diane Peloski
Diane Peloski, 64, born Dec, 15, 1954, in La Crosse, to John and Arlene Peloski, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She is survived by her siblings, Linda (John) Henry, Cindy Peloski, Gary (Janet) Peloski, Ken (Sharon) Peloski; sister-in-law, Marsha Peloski; and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dave, Jeff and Kevin. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 25, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Diane Peloski, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Diane
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 25, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.